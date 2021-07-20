Monsoon Session: RS, LS adjourned amid Oppn uproar

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Amid the uproar by the Opposition MPs on the second day of the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament on Tuesday, Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm while Rajya Sabha has been adjourned soon after it began till 12 pm.



The Speakers adjourned the proceedings of both the houses as the Opposition continued the uproar over various issues.

The Monsoon Session began on a stormy note on Monday amidst uproar from Opposition parties who did not allow PM Narendra Modi to introduce newly-inducted Union ministers to the Parliament.

Later on the first day of the Monsoon Session, the proceeding of the house commenced at 3.30 pm after witnessing two adjournments at 2 pm and 3 pm.

However, witnessing the sloganeering of 'We want justice' by the Opposition, Lok Sabha was adjourned till 11 am today.

Similarly, Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 11 am today after witnessing its third adjournment on the first day of the monsoon session on Monday.

Leader of House in the Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal slammed the opposition parties for forcing adjournments of the two Houses of Parliament. (ANI)

