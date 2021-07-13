Monsoon showers cause waterlogging, traffic snarls in Delhi

Delhi's Safdarjung observatory recorded rainfall of 2.5 cm between 7 am to 8:30 am today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed.In Ayanagar, Palam, Lodi Road, and the Ridge, rainfall of 1.3cm, 2.4 1.9 and 1.0 were respectively recorded in the same time frame.The underpass in Delhi's Prahladpur area was severely waterlogged due to the heavy rain. Visuals showed commuters dragging their bikes through the knee-deep waters, while cars waited on either side. Waterlogging was also witnessed at the AIIMS flyover.Commuters in the Dhaula Kuan area suffered a massive traffic jam due to waterlogging.Several others, however, have welcomed the delayed monsoon showers that have brightened up the weather after the sweltering heatwave."We are enjoying the rain today. It feels great to be out in this weather," said a local playing in the rain with his friends at the Shantipath lawns in Chanakyapuri.The Southwest monsoon has advanced into Delhi today, the IMD said in its Tuesday bulletin. The minimum temperature in the city today will be 25.0 degrees Celcius, while the maximum temperature is unlikely to go beyond 33.0 degrees Celcius.Meanwhile, K Jenamani, a senior scientist at the IMD had said that the weather conditions in Delhi continue to remain favourable for the arrival of monsoon in the national capital. (ANI)