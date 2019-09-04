Monsoon showers likely to hit Delhi-NCR on Sep 5 & 6

New Delhi [India], Sep 4 (ANI): The national capital and its adjoining areas-Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad are likely to receive heavy rainfall on September 5 and September 6, predicted Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency.

"At present, the axis of Monsoon Trough is passing through the North of Delhi and NCR. With this, we expect scattered rainfall activities to commence over Delhi and adjoining areas of NCR including Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad. These rainfall activities are likely to occur tomorrow and day after," the organisation stated.



In the wake of these showers, the minimum and maximum temperature would be around 24 degree Celsius and 30 degree Celsius.

Delhi and nearby areas have remained deprived of good Monsoon rains from the past couple of weeks The region has been reeling under almost dry weather conditions with on and off patchy rains since August 17. (ANI)

