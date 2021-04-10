Month after jab, RSS chief Bhagwat tests Covid positive (Ld)



According to an RSS functionary, he was suffering from some minor cough and cold issues and underwent an RT-PCR test.

After the report came Covid-19 positive, he was admitted to the Kingsway Hospital on Friday.

Incidentally, the 70-year-old Bhagwat - who had taken his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on March 7 - is responding well to the treatment and his condition is described as stable.