Month after jab, RSS chief Bhagwat tests Covid positive (Ld)

According to an RSS functionary, he was suffering from some minor cough and cold issues and underwent an RT-PCR test.
After the report came Covid-19 positive, he was admitted to the Kingsway Hospital on Friday.
Incidentally, the 70-year-old Bhagwat - who had taken his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on March 7 - is responding well to the treatment and his condition is described as stable.
Currently, Nagpur - the state's second capital is amongst the worst-hit Corona hotspots in the state besides Mumbai and Pune in the ongoing ferocious second wave of the pandemic.
