Month after Trinamool's win, defectors who joined BJP queue up to return

By Syeda Shabana Parveen

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 17 (ANI): Close on the heels of Mukul Roy who recently returned to the Trinamool Congress, several Bharatiya Janata Party leaders including MP Sunil Mondal, Rajib Banerjee has voiced their criticism against the BJP.



TMC General Secretary Kunal Ghosh on Thursday confirmed to ANI that seven to eight BJP MLA along with three MPs are in touch with TMC and wanted to rejoin the party.

"Seven to eight BJP MLA along with three MPs are in touch with TMC and they want to join the TMC. They have claimed that they are not happy in BJP as they are not getting space to serve the people," said Ghosh.

He further added, "Not only this there are even leaders who were in BJP but now want to join TMC. But we cannot take all who desire to come to the party. The ultimate decisions will be of our High Command (TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee ).

"Actually, those leaders who went to BJP, thought that BJP will come into power but unfortunately that did not happen and we all know how BJP works. Now there are clashes among themselves, this shows BJP is going to finish," Ghosh added. (ANI)

