Month-long inter-district football inaugurated in Kashmir Valley

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India] August 11, (ANI): In a bid to carry forward the enthusiasm associated with the recently concluded Olympic Games, Jammu and Kashmir Youth Development Forum (JKYDF) - a major youth organization of the region in association with Jammu and Kashmir Football Association is organising a mega inter-district football tournament in Srinagar.



The month-long tournament was inaugurated by Farooq Ganderbali, the founder of JKYDF.

The sporting event has 32 participating teams with players aged above 18 years.

In his inaugural address, Ganderbali stressed the need for such events to bring youth to the path of constructive nation-building.

He said he was happy to see the enthusiasm of the youth who had turned up in large numbers to participate in the match. The crowds chanted out loudly the names of the teams for whom they were rooting for.

The inaugural match was a colourful show with participating teams conducting a march-past.

Members and office-bearers of the JKYDF associated with the organizing committee announced that over 550 players and officials are participating in the tournament.

The evening-long event concluded with Ganderbali awarding the Player of the Match.

Later youth were seen requesting Ganderbali to facilitate more such programmes.

Participating players and officials will receive playing kits, uniforms, refreshments, and facilities like transportation and emergency medicare, organisers said.

The event is symbolic considering the youth of the Valley have been torn between extremism that imports seeds from across the border and some local separatist leaders who have been a cause of disappointment for the youth.

In such a situation, the event was a refreshing change for the youth gauging by the enthusiastic responses to the opening match.

The JKYDF said it plans to organize more such events so that they could hunt the suitable talent from the Valley for international sports meets and hone their skills. (ANI)

