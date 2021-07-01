Monthly rainfall to be normal in July, says met department

New Delhi, July 1 (IANS) Even as northwestern India facing an intense heat wave, weather officials on Thursday said that monthly rainfall for July over the country, as a whole, is most likely to be normal.

According to the India Meteorological Department's National Weather Forecasting Centre's Southwest Monsoon Rainfall Forecast, the monthly rainfall over the country as a whole in July is most likely to be normal (94 to 106 per cent of the Long Period Average).