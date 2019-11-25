Moradabad: 14 cops suspended, inquiry initiated for failure to prevent animal slaughter

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 25 (ANI): Fourteen policemen of a police station were suspended and a departmental inquiry has been initiated against them for failing to prevent illegal animal slaughter here.

Posted at Galshaheed Police Station here, an SO, four inspectors, nine other policemen have been suspended for not doing enough to prevent the illegal slaughter of animals in their jurisdiction.



Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Pathak also ordered a departmental inquiry against the police officials after a probe team found their role as suspicious in the illegal animal slaughter in Galshaheed Police area.

"A big racket of illegal animal slaughter was exposed some days ago. SP, Traffic, was entrusted with investigating the role of policemen in the functioning of the racket. The probe report raised questions on the roles of some policemen. Their actions were found insufficient to stop the crime," the SP said.

He added that the policemen have now been suspended based on the investigation report.

The SP has written to Sambhal SP for suspension of a policeman who was earlier posted at the police station here. (ANI)

