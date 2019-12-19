Moradabad: Muslim women protest against CAA, appeal govt for roll back of new law

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 19 (ANI): A group of Muslim women on Thursday protested against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad and demanded that the government must take back the law as it is "against their community."

Holding a peaceful protest against the act, the women carried placards which read, "I reject CAA", "Withdraw NRC and CAB", among others.Speaking to ANI, one of the women protestors, Iqra Hyder hit out at the Central government and said: "We (Muslims) are not getting the right to equality. We are Muslims but they are dominating us. We have an equal right as other people.""Why CAA does not include Muslims," she asked.Condemning the police action over students of Jamia and other universities, another woman protestor said: "Why the government is suppressing the voice of students. Why are they beating them? It is right of students to question the government on each and every issue."Keeping in mind the scheduled protests against the CAA, the administration has placed 62 people from across Uttar Pradesh under arrest and had urged close to three thousand others not to take part in demonstrations and rallies, according to officials from the police department. (ANI)