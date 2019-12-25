Moradabad: Schools till 8th standard to remain closed for three days

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 25 (ANI): All classes for school students till 8th standard will remain closed from December 26 till December 28 in Moradabad due to cold wave conditions, said District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Singh.

In an order, Singh further informed that classes from 9th to 12th standard will start at 10 am.

Besides Moradabad, all government and private schools in Bulandshahr and Baghpat are closed for two days. Also, all schools in Sitapur district are closed till December 28. (ANI)



