Moradabad: Two thrashed by local on suspicion of child lifting

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Two persons were thrashed by locals in Thakurdwara city in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district on Tuesday on suspicion of child-lifting, police said.

"The two persons were brought to a police station where they said that they had come to a relative's house. After rumors of them being child-lifters were spread by some people, they were mishandled by locals," said Vishal Yadav, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Thakurdwara.



"Four people have been arrested in this case. On the basis of a video, people involved are being identified. They will be arrested soon," Yadav added.

Further investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)

