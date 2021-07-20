More animals in SL zoo suspected to have contracted Covid

On Monday, the Minister said the relevant officials had been advised to conduct further investigation to confirm whether the four animals were infected with the virus, reports Xinhua news agency.

Colombo, July 20 (IANS) After two lions in Sri Lanka's Dehiwala Zoo had tested positive for Covid-19 last month, now two chimpanzees and two orangutans were suspected to be infected with the virus, Wildlife Protection State Minister Wimalaweera Dissanayake said

Last month, an 11-year-old lion named Thor at the zoo tested positive with Covid-19, making it the first known case of an animal contracting the virus in the country.

He has recovered after medical treatment, health experts said.

Few days later, a 12-year-old lioness Sheena, also sheltered at the Dehiwala Zoo, tested positive for the virus.

She has also recovered since, wildlife officials said.

All staff at the zoo were subject to two weeks' quarantine.

