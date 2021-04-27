More Covid deaths ring alarm bells in Bihar

In the last 24 hours, 67 patients have succumbed to the virus across the state, with Patna clocking the maximum of 16 fatalities, while 7 each in Gaya and Muzaffarpur, 5 in Bhagalpur and 4 in Nalanda, health officials said on Tuesday.

Patna, April 27 (IANS) Bihar has been witnessing an unprecedented surge in Covid deaths for the past few days, keeping health officials on their toes.

Patna's 56-year-old Agriculture officer, who was undergoing Covid treatment lost his life fighting the deadly virus on Tuesday. He was admitted to Sri Raj Trust Hospital after being diagnosed with Covid.

Another SBI manager in Motihari, who had tested Covid positive a few days back, died of the virus at a private facility.

Besides, Sheikhpura district SP has also tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday and is currently under home isolation.

Mukul Kumar Singh, Nodal Officer of Nalanda Medical College and Hospital said: "We have admitted 54 more Covid patients to the hospital, while 35 were discharged after recovery."

