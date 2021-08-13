More Covid guidelines for Bengaluru RWAs, gated communities released

Bengaluru city has seen an increase in the number of clusters (3 or more cases together) and associated containment zones (100 metre surrounding area) over the past two weeks. The number of active containment zones had crossed 160 on August 9 of which 79, or 50 per cent, were in apartment complexes, BBMP Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said.

Bengaluru, Aug 13 (IANS) The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has released guidelines for resident welfare associations and management committees in apartment complexes, housing societies and gated communities on Friday in the wake of rise in numbers of Covid infections in these places.

For strict implementation of containment measures and follow up surveillance activities, the BBMP has given additional guidelines.

It has been recommended to maintain a comprehensive list of all non-residents visiting or accessing the complex with their contact details. A vigil should also be kept on returnees from other states, especially from Kerala and Maharashtra.

The guidelines also state that open common areas, and walkways should not get converted into socialising points, and vendor services, couriers, and delivery services should be limited till the main gate.

Gupta said that if the positivity rate rises in Bengaluru, the BBMP is going to take appropriate measures to contain the menace.

To a question on whether weekend curfew and lockdown are in consideration for the city, he said: "We are monitoring the situation every day. The Covid cases which were around 450 have come down to 360 to 370 in the last four days. We are ready to tackle any situation. People in Bengaluru are aware and wearing masks."

The state government has imposed restrictions in the districts which have recorded a higher number of cases. If the positivity rate crosses 2 per cent in the city, restrictions will be imposed and appropriate measures will be taken up based on the situation, he said.

As many as 60,000 Covid tests were conducted and the positivity recorded remained at 0.6 per cent. "Instead of panicking, we must think on lines of how to avoid the disease," Gupta said.

