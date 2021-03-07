More Covid recoveries in T'gana bring down active cases

More recoveries brought down the number of active Covid cases to 1,886, including 748 who are currently in home/institutional isolation.

A total of 207 people recovered from the virus, while 158 new cases were reported which pushed the cumulative tally to 2,99,900.

Hyderabad, March 7 (IANS) Telangana reported more recoveries than new Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours, health officials on Sunday.

The total number of recoveries rose to 2,96,373. The recovery rate stands at 98.82 per cent against the national average of 96.9 per cent.

One more person succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 1,641.

The fatality rate remained 0.54 per cent against the national average of 1.4 per cent. While 44.96 per cent of the deaths occurred due to Covid, 55.04 per cent had comorbidities.

Greater Hyderabad saw the maximum number of cases at 30 followed by Rangareddy (15) and Medchal Malkajgiri (10).

Four districts reported no cases while in the remaining 26 districts the daily count was in single digit.

The health authorities conducted 40,616 tests during the same period. As many as 34,256 samples were tested in government labs, 6,360 in private labs.

According to the director of public health and family welfare, cumulative number of tests rose to 89,64,623.

Samples tested per million population climbed to 2,40,854. The daily testing target for the state is 5,600 as per the WHO benchmark of 140 tests per million per day.

Over 92 per cent of the beds in hospitals treating Covid cases remained vacant.

As many as 8,204 beds out of 8,577 beds in 62 government hospitals were vacant. Similarly, in 216 private hospitals 6,840 out of 7,605 beds were vacant.

--IANS

ms/ksk/