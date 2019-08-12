More he speaks, more BJP's vote share increases, Congress' decreases: Prasad on Digvijaya Singh

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday took a jibe at senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and said that "the more he speaks, the more BJP's vote share increases while Congress' decreases".

Asserting that saving Kashmir was the primary focus, Digvijaya Singh on Sunday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval to act "thoughtfully" or else "Kashmir will slip out of our hands".

Referring to an international media report, Singh said, "See the international media and what is happening in Kashmir. They (government) have burnt their hands in fire by abolishing Article 370, saving Kashmir is our primary focus. I appeal to Modi ji, Amit Shah ji and Ajit Doval ji to work thoughtfully otherwise Kashmir will slip out of our hands."When asked to respond on Singh's statement, Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "Agar vo apna chehra Pakistan mein dekhna chahte hain to hume kuch nahi kehna hai. (If he wants to see his face in Pakistan, then we don't want to say anything)."He added, "The more he (Digvijaya Singh) speaks the more BJP's vote share increases and Congress' decreases. I want to ask Sonia ji, now that she has become Congress president again, if this is Digvijaya Singh speaking or it is their party's line as well."Parliament has revoked Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and also passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Act, 2019, bifurcating the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir with Assembly and Ladakh without it. (ANI)