More oxygen beds to come up across Delhi in coming weeks: Kejriwal

Chairing a meeting with health officials on the coronavirus situation, he deliberated on the plan to increase the number of oxygen beds in the coming days, along with strengthening the home isolation system.

New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that his government will expedite the process of adding more oxygen beds across the national capital in the coming weeks.

Deputy Chief Minister and Nodal Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, the Additional Chief Secretary, and Health Secretary were also present in the meeting along with health officials.

"We are noticing that this new strain of coronavirus is quite dangerous and often leads to respiratory and breathing issues. It has become very important to provide beds to every patient who needs oxygen. We have to expedite the process to add more ICU and oxygen beds in the coming weeks," Kejriwal said.

"We have to further strengthen our home isolation system. Every patient who is recovering from corona under home isolation should receive regular calls from Delhi government doctors and an oximeter. We have to monitor the daily condition of every patient recovering from Corona in home isolation," he said.

In the last few days, the Delhi government has been working towards increasing the count of ICU and oxygen beds across the city on a war footing. Kejriwal visited several hospitals to review their Covid preparedness.

A total of 1,200 oxygen beds will be added by May 10, out of which 500 oxygen beds facility will be established at Ramlila Maidan opposite the LNJP hospital, and 500 at the GTB Hospital, while 200 ICU beds will be added in Radha Soami Satsang Beas Covid Care Centre.

