More Oxygen Express trains on way to Haryana, MP, UP, Telangana

A Railway Ministry spokesperson said that the national transporter is continuing its Oxygen Express journey and saving many more lives.

New Delhi, April 30 (IANS) Even as various parts of the country report shortage of oxygen, the Indian Railways on Friday said that more Oxygen Express trains with 126 MT of the life-saving gas are on way to Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Telangana.

He said that railways is in full preparedness to run even more Oxygen Express trains, based on the requests from state governments.

The official said that Madhya Pradesh will receive its second Oxygen Express carrying 47.37 MT of liquid medical oxygen to Sagar and Jabalpur in four tankers.

The train started from Jharkhand's Bokaro on April 29 and is currently moving uninterrupted towards its destination, which it is expected to reach by Friday evening, he said.

He also said that Haryana will receive its first and second Oxygen Express soon.

"Two trains, one from Odisha's Rourkela to Haryana carrying 47.11 metric tonnes LMO in three tankers and another one from Angul to Haryana carrying 32 metric tonnes in two tankers are on their way to their destination. These trains will deliver much needed oxygen supply to the residents of Haryana in a safe and timely manner," he said.

The official said that Uttar Pradesh is continuously replenishing its oxygen supply with the Oxygen Express.

"UP will receive its seventh Oxygen Express, which is expected to start shortly from Bokaro carrying three tankers of LMO. In order to further boost up the oxygen supply, the UP government has also requested to transport 10 ft ISO containers loaded with liquid oxygen from Jamshedpur to Lucknow," he said.

The official said additional planning is required to transport ISO containers and railways officials are currently working on the best possible options to move these safely and securely. It is expected that ISO containers carrying liquid medical oxygen will start loading on May 1 at Jamshedpur.

"So far, Indian Railways has delivered more than 664 metric tonnes LMO to Maharashtra (174 MT), Uttar Pradesh (356.47 MT), Madhya Pradesh (64 MT) and Delhi (70 MT)," he said, adding that Haryana and Telangana will start receiving their Oxygen Express shortly.

--IANS

