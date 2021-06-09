More relaxation rolled out in Gujarat cities

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announced on this relaxations on Wednesday. However, the night curfew in these cities, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., still continues.

Gandhinagar, June 9 (IANS) The Gujarat government on Wednesday granted more relaxations in 36 major cities, allowing businesses to open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and lifting curbs placed on religious and social gatherings and sites.

The curbs on business hours and the curfew were imposed from April end, looking at the rising number of cases in the second wave of Covid-19. But, with continued decline in the number of cases and deaths after hitting a high in April-May, the core committee of the state government headed by the Chief Minister, decide to relax the curbs.

The government has also decided to allow the hotels and restaurants to function from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 50 per cent capacity. These eateries have also been allowed to function till 9 p.m. for takeaway food and for home delivery, the time has been extended to 12 midnight.

The government has also allowed gyms to start functioning with 50 per cent capacity. All the libraries and gardens have also been allowed to open up with 50 per cent capacity.

Political or social gatherings have now been allowed with a 50 person limit, and that will be the cap for places of worship. The government has also allowed the TOEFL and IELTS examinations to be carried out.

Rupani said that the decision will be effective from Friday morning till June 26.

--IANS

amc/vd