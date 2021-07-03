More Sinopharm vaccines arrive in Sri Lanka

Colombo, July 3 (IANS) The Sri Lankan government received a new batch of the Sinopharm vaccine from China, while the Pfizer vaccine would arrive next week as a mass vaccination program was ongoing in the country.

The consignment was arrived on Friday.

State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals Channa Jayasumana said that the Sinopharm vaccine arrived in Sri Lanka early Friday and were handed to the Health Ministry before it was transported by refrigerated trucks to the Central Vaccine Storage in Colombo.