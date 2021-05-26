More Sinovac Covid-19 vaccines arrive in Indonesia

Jakarta, May 26 (IANS) Another batch of the Covid-19 vaccine in bulk produced by Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac arrived at Indonesia's Soekarno Hatta Airport Tuesday morning, Indonesian Coordinating Minister for the Economy Airlangga Hartarto said.
Besides Sinovac vaccines, Indonesia also received vaccines produced by British company AstraZeneca and those produced by the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinopharm, according to the official.
Specifically, the Sinopharm vaccine is used for vaccination programs with a mutual cooperation scheme locally called "gotong royong" initiated by the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, where companies or institutions provide Covid-19 vaccines for their employees for free, the Xinhua news agency reported.
Indonesia, with a population of nearly 271.35 million people, is targeting the inoculation of 181.5 million people to create herd immunity.
