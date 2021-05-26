More Sinovac Covid-19 vaccines arrive in Indonesia

Jakarta, May 26 (IANS) Another batch of the Covid-19 vaccine in bulk produced by Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac arrived at Indonesia's Soekarno Hatta Airport Tuesday morning, Indonesian Coordinating Minister for the Economy Airlangga Hartarto said.

Besides Sinovac vaccines, Indonesia also received vaccines produced by British company AstraZeneca and those produced by the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinopharm, according to the official.