More strict measures required to curb COVID-19 spread in Delhi: HC takes cognizance of crowd marketplaces

By Sushil Batra

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday took suo motu cognizance of various images from marketplaces in the national capital circulated on WhatsApp where people were seen without masks and flouting COVID-19 protocols.



The bench of Justice Navin Chawla and Justice Asha Menon issued notice to the Centre and Delhi government asking them to file a status report.

The High Court said there is a need for certain more strict measures required to be taken in the national capital to prevent further spread of COVID-19 infection. The bench also asked concerned authorities to take strict measures and sensitise shopkeepers regarding COVID-19 protocols.

People are taking infection home and putting their family members and neighbours at risk, the second wave of COVID-19 is not over yet, the Bench observed while taking cognizance of several images sent by the AIIMS doctors to the High Court.

The High Court also asserted that such violation of Covid protocols will only hasten 3rd wave which can't be permitted.

Almost every household affected with COVID-19, many people have suffered personal loss in the second wave, the High Court pointed out, noting that experts also suggest chances of the third wave.

"We also require the presence of civil defence personnel and police personnel in the markets. Proper sanitisation of public places should also be taken of. Authorities also need to interact with market association and vendors association with strict compliance of all Covid related to protocols," the Bench asserted.

However, the Lawyers representing the Centre and Delhi Government apprised the court the several steps are being taken in this regard. (ANI)

