More than 100 civilians killed in Burkina Faso

Terrorists raided the village of Solhan in the province of Yagha, killing residents, burning homes and the market, said the country's official news agency AIB.

The death toll could rise, Xinhua news agency quoted the AIB as saying citing government sources.

It added that the country's Forces of Defense and Security have launched a search operation to "get their hands on the individuals responsible for the attack".

So far, no group has claimed responsibility.

Following the tragedy, President Roch Marc Christian Kabore declared a 72-hour national mourning period from Saturday to Monday.

"I bow to the memory of the hundred civilians killed in the barbaric attack, and send my condolences to the families of the victims," Kabore tweeted on Saturday.

"We must stand united against the forces of evil."

Also on Saturday, Prime Minister Christophe Joseph Marie Dabire condemned the attack as "incredible barbarism", and called on all people of Burkina Faso to "remain united and committed to valiantly defend our country".

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also expressed outrage over the killings, and underscored the urgent need for the international community to redouble support to member states in the fight against violent extremism and its unacceptable human toll.

He expressed his deepest condolences to the victims' families, as well as to the government and people of Burkina Faso, the statement said.

Since 2015, Burkina Faso has been facing a worsening security situation, with more than 1,000 people being killed and over 1 million displaced by terrorist attacks.

