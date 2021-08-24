More than 100 militants killed this year so far: J&K Police

Srinagar, Aug 24 (IANS) After killing three militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore town on Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir Police said more than 100 militants have been killed in the Valley this year so far.

Kashmir Zone Police wrote on its official Twitter handle, "Today, by the collective efforts of @JmuKmrPolice, @ChinarcorpsIA, @crpfindia and people of Kashmir have led to neutralisation of more than 100 militants in the year of 2021 so far in Kashmir division: IGP Kashmir".