More than 100,000 children in Ethiopian Tigray are at risk of malnutrition

Tigray [Ethiopia] July 30 (ANI/FENA): More than 100,000 children in Ethiopia's Tigray region could suffer from severe acute malnutrition in the next 12 months, the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) said on Friday.



UNICEF spokeswoman Marixie Mercado, speaking after returning from Tigray, said at a UN briefing in Geneva that pregnant and breastfeeding women were acutely malnourished.

"We need unhindered access to Tigray and freedom of movement throughout the region in order to provide the urgently needed support for children and women," Mercado said.

"The United Nations needs satellite phones and other key telecommunications equipment for its operations in Tigray," said UN spokesman Jens Laerke, asking the Ethiopian government to issue approval. (ANI/FENA)

