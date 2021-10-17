More than 101.7 cr vaccine doses provided to states, UTs so far: Centre

New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): More than 101.7 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories, out of which, over 10.42 crore balance and unutilised doses are still available with them, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.



According to the ministry, the Centre has provided 1,01,78,96,755 vaccine doses to all the states and union territories so far (free of cost channel) through the direct state procurement category.

It further stated that more than10.42 crore (10,42,45,455) balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the States, UTs to be administered.

Meanwhile, India reported 14,146 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours.

The daily infection count is lowest in 229 days marking the daily positivity rate at 1.29 per cent. The new cases pushed the cumulative number of COVID cases in the country to 3,40,67,719.

As many as 19,788 patients have been recovered in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 3,34,19,749. The current recovery rate is 98.10 per cent, the highest since March 2020Meanwhile, the country's active caseload stands at 1,95,846 which is said to be the lowest in 220 days. (ANI)

