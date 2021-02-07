Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 7 (ANI): The Union Ministry of Minority Affairs on Sunday informed that more than 29 lakh people visited "Hunar Haat", organised by it at Avadh Shilpgram in Lucknow from January 22 to February 7.



"Various indigenous products including art metalware and Banarsi saree were available at the event," read a press statement from the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

While talking to media persons in Lucknow today on the concluding day of the event, Union Minister for Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, "While on one hand exquisite handmade products of almost every region of the country were available under one roof at 'Hunar Haat', the visitors also enjoyed traditional delicacies of different parts of the country."

Naqvi informed that artisans and craftsmen from 31 States and Union Territories participated in the 'Hunar Haat'. "About 500 artisans, craftsmen and culinary experts from various states came here to display and sale of their exquisite handmade products," he added.

The Minister said that 'Hunar Haat' at Lucknow was also available on virtual and online platforms, too. Now, the "Hunar Haat" is also available on GeM (Government E Marketplace) Portal.

He said that more than five lakh artisans, craftsmen and people associated with them have been provided employment opportunities in the last six years through "Hunar Haat". (ANI)

