More than 2.91 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India

According to the health ministry, a total of 2,91,92,547 vaccine doses has been given as per the provisional report till 7 pm today.These include 73,31,498 Health Care Workers who have taken the 1st dose and 42,58,297 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 72,96,474 Front Line Workers (1st dose), 10,53,732 FLWs (2nd dose), 78,66,241 beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 13,86,305 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities.As on Day-57 of the vaccination drive on Saturday, more than 15 lakh (15,19,952) vaccine doses were given.Out of which, 12,32,131 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 24,086 sessions for 1st dose (HCWs and FLWs) and 2,87,821 HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of vaccine.States including Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh are witnessing a steep rise in the daily new COVID-19 cases and have reported 87.73 per cent of the new cases in the last 24 hours.Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 15,602. It is followed by Kerala with 2,035 while Punjab reported 1,510 new cases.Eight states including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi Gujarat, Karnataka, Haryana have been facing an upward trajectory in daily new cases.Meanwhile, India's total active caseload stands at 2.10 lakh (2,10,544) today.Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab have been accountable for 76.93 per cent of India's total active cases. The country's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,09,89,897 today with the national recovery rate standing at 96.75 per cent.As many as 16,637 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. 83.13 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in the six states - Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries with 7,467 newly recovered cases.A total number of 161 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours and the six states --Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu and Haryana have accountable for 84.47 per cent of the new deaths due to the virus. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (88). Punjab follows with 22 daily deaths. Kerala reported 12 deaths.While the fourteen States/UTs have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Meghalaya, D&D & D&N, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Ladakh (UT), Manipur, Mizoram, A&N Islands and Arunachal Pradesh are among those. (ANI)