More than 3 lakh 'ghost children' identified in Assam govt schools

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Jan 6 (ANI): Over three lakh children have been identified as "ghost children" who were registered in the erstwhile Congress government in Assam to "embezzle public money".

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was informed that more than 3 lakh 12 thousand were identified as ghost children that were registered during the previous state government regime, according to an official release.

"Revelations were made that the previous government had shown these fake figures of ghost children in government schools of the state for embezzling public money in the name of textbook, mid-day meal and uniform for these non-existent students," the release said.The Chief Minister took a review of the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), which includes Elementary, Secondary and Teacher Education Departments at his conference hall at Janata Bhawan."In the meeting, enrolment figure of all government and provincialised schools was showed as 46,69,970 from classes 1 to 12 in the 2018-19 academic session which is lower than 49,82,180 of 2016-17 session," the release said.The Chief Minister took strong note of such corrupt practices and said strict action would be initiated against those found guilty."It was highlighted in the meeting that a total of 86,094 out-of-school students were identified by the Education Department out of which 63,406 children were mainstreamed into the formal education system till December 2019," the release said.Sonowal also announced that a Chief Minster's Special Teachers Award will be given to the best performing teachers in the government schools of the state for their contribution to the overall development of academic activities of their schools, maintaining cleanliness and hygiene, inspiriting the students to achieve their full potential.He also announced that sports and physical education grant of Rs 25,000 will be released to each of 4,379 secondary schools (up to class 10 or 12) in the first week of February at a state-level function along with annual composite school grant up to Rs one lakh.Several state ministers and government officials were also present in the meeting. (ANI)