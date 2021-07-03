More than 35,500 people in Central Japan's landslide-hit area told to evacuate

Shizuoka [Japan], July 3 (ANI/Sputnik): More than 35,500 people in Japan's central Shizuoka prefecture were told on Saturday to evacuate immediately after a recent landslide, as new ones may occur, Japanese media report.



Ten houses were destroyed and about 20 people are reported missing in the city of Atami after the landslide, which was triggered by heavy rains, according to the national media.

Shizuoka authorities declared the highest emergency alert for several areas in the prefecture, the Kyodo news agency reports. (ANI/Sputnik)

