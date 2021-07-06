More than 37.07 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to States, UTs so far

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday informed that more than 37.07 crore COVID vaccine doses have been provided to States and UTs so far.



"More than 37.07 crore (37,07,23,840) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far, through all sources and a further 23,80,000 doses are in the pipeline", read the release by the Ministry.

Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 35,40,60,197 doses (as per data available at 8 AM today).

More than 1.66 crore (1,66,63,643) balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States, UTs and private hospitals to be administered.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, 2021.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 percent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs. (ANI)