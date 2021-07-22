More than 42.15 crore vaccine doses provided to States, UTs: Centre

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday said more than 42.15 crores (42,15,43,730) vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories so far, through all sources.



According to a press release, 3.20 crore (3,20,01,490) balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States and Union Territories and private hospitals to be administered.

As per data available at 8 am today, out of the provided vaccines, the total consumption including wastage is 40,59,77,410 doses.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs. (ANI)

