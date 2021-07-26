Ankara [Turkey] July 26 (ANI/FENA): More than 66.1 million doses of coronavirus vaccine have been given in Turkey so far.

According to the data of the Ministry of Health, more than 39.48 million people received the first dose, while slightly more than 22.86 million were completely immunized, Anatolia reports.



To date, 63.61 per cent of the adult population has received at least one dose, while a total of 223,837 tests were performed on Saturday.

In the past 24 hours, 14,230 new coronavirus infections and 55 deaths were registered, while 5,211 patients recovered.

As of July 1, Turkey has entered the normalization process by lifting almost all epidemiological measures, but still suspended flights from India in order to prevent the spread of the delta variant of the virus.

Everyone who comes from Great Britain, Iran, Egypt and Singapore, must also have negative results of the COVID-19 test, not older than 72 hours.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed more than 4.15 million lives in 192 countries and regions, with more than 193.94 million reported cases, according to data from the American Johns Hopkins University. (ANI/FENA)

