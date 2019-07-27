More trouble for Azam Khan's university: Court suspends lease of 7-hectare land

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 27 (ANI): A SDM Court here has suspended 30-year lease of over seven hectares of land of Rampur MP Azam Khan's Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.

The decision was taken by Prem Prakash Tiwari, SDM Sadar, Rampur on July 25.

As per the order, the lease of 7.135 hectares of land of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University has been cancelled.

The order copy states that the land was bought for Rs 60 in 2013."The land was given on lease to Jauhar Trust on lease for 30 years at Rs 60. The land was given on lease for 30 years under the Government Grants Act. The land now belongs to the government," said government lawyer Ajay Tiwari.Khan's advocate had on Thursday said the Samajwadi Party (SP) leader was directed to demolish the varsity gate built on government land and pay a fine of over Rs 3 crore along with an additional penalty of around Rs 9 lakh to public works department (PWD) under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Amendment Bill.Tiwari had imposed a fine of Rs 3, 27, 60, 000 crore along with an additional penalty of Rs 9,10,00 lakh on Khan, who is the Chancellor of the University.The authority had also said if Khan does not comply with the order, civic authorities will demolish the gate.At least 25 FIRs have been registered against Khan in cases relating to land grab.The police said complaints against him were verified and found to be genuine. (ANI)