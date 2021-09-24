More trouble for Kerala BJP chief as court asks him to give voice sample

Surendran has been asked to appear before the state-run Chitranjali Film studio on October 11 to record his voice along with Praseetha Azhikode, a woman leader of the JRP, an ally of the BJP-led NDA.

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 24 (IANS) A day after state BJP president K. Surendran was asked to appear before a Crime Branch police probe team at Kasargode, a court in Wayanad district on Friday asked him to give his voice for a test in another case.

Trouble broke out for Surendran when Azhikode alleged that Surendran had paid Rs 3.5 million in two instalments to tribal leader C.K. Janu, who heads the JRP party, ahead of the April 6 Kerala Assembly polls.

Janu was the NDA candidate at the Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad district.

An audio clip believed to be a conversation between Azhikode and Surendran had surfaced wherein the transfer of money was discussed between the two.

The police had registered a case against Surendran and in the case, Azhikode was made a key witness.

Following the request made by the police probe team, the Sulthan Bathery chief judicial magistrate court directed both Surendran and Azhikode to appear for a voice test.

This fresh development comes a day after Surendran was asked to appear before the Kasargode Crime Branch police in an election bribery case filed against him.

--IANS

sg/dpb