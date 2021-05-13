Moroccan King pardons 810 prisoners on Eid

Rabat, May 13 (IANS) Moroccan King Mohammed VI granted pardon to 810 prisoners on the occasion of the Eid al-Fitr festival, the Justice Ministry said.

Eid al-Fitr that marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan will be celebrated on Thursday in Morocco, reports Xinhua news agency.

Among the released prisoners were 12 who were arrested for extremism and terrorism and later participated in the 'Musalaha' (Reconciliation) program, a government approach to rehabilitating militants.