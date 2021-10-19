Morocco foils bid to smuggle 1,355 kg cocaine to Europe

Rabat, Oct 19 (IANS) Moroccan authorities foiled an attempt to smuggle 1,355 kg of cocaine transiting from South America to Europe, official RIM radio reported on Tuesday.

The operation occurred on Monday at Tanger Med port, and the large quantity of cocaine was found concealed in a cargo ship, which had departed from a Brazilian port and was heading to the ports of Antwerp and Portbury, it quoted a statement by the Moroccan police, Xinhua news agency reported.