Morocco, France discuss bilateral ties, regional issues

The two Ministers on Thursday lauded the excellent relations between Rabat and Paris, and their will to consolidate this exceptional partnership, the official news agency MAP reported.

Rabat, April 9 (IANS) Morocco's Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita discussed bilateral ties and regional issues with his French counterpart Jean Yves Le Drian during a teleconference.

Le Drian praised the France-Morocco security cooperation, especially in the fight against terrorism, Xinhua news agency quoted the MAP report as saying.

He welcomed the recent political advances in Libya and reiterated his country's support for the political process leading to the general elections on December 24.

Le Drian reaffirmed Morocco's strategic role as a partner of the European Union.

The two sides also reiterated their willingness to continue consultation and coordinate their actions within multilateral and international bodies, the MAP report added.

--IANS

ksk/