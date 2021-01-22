Morocco reports 1,138 COVID-19 cases, 464,844 in total

Rabat [Morocco], January 23 (ANI/Xinhua): Morocco on Friday reported 1,138 new COVID-19 cases, taking the number of infections in the country to 464,844.



The total number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Morocco increased to 440,652 after 1,351 new ones were added, the ministry of health said in a statement.

The death toll rose to 8,105 with 29 new fatalities during the last 24 hours, while 783 people are in intensive care units.

The COVID-19 fatality rate in Morocco stands at 1.7 per cent while the recovery rate is 94.8 per cent. (ANI/Xinhua)

