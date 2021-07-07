Morocco reports 1,177 new COVID-19 cases, 535,974 in total

Rabat [Morocco], July 7 (ANI/Xinhua): Morocco's COVID-19 tally rose to 535,974 on Tuesday as 1,177 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours.

The country's coronavirus death toll rose by seven to 9,336, while 262 people were in intensive care units, said a statement by the Moroccan Ministry of Health.



The total number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Morocco increased to 520,963 after 856 new ones were added, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, 10,160,373 people have received so far the first vaccine shots against COVID-19 in the country, with 9,194,976 having received both doses.

The North African country launched a nationwide vaccination campaign on Jan. 28 after the arrival of the first shipment of China's Sinopharm vaccines.

The COVID-19 epidemiological situation in Morocco has worsened during the last two weeks after the lockdown measures were gradually eased.

The increase in COVID-19 cases was confirmed in all regions of Morocco, with the number of active cases standing at 5,535, the ministry of health said Tuesday.

The number of patients in intensive care units has increased by 14 percent, from 207 to 262, it said, adding the number of patients under intubation devices has increased by 7.7 percent in the past two weeks. (ANI/Xinhua)

