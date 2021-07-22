Morocco reports 3,940 Covid-19 cases, 566,356 in total

The death toll rose to 9,498 with 12 new fatalities added during the last 24 hours, while 527 people are in intensive care units, according to a statement by the Ministry of Health.

Rabat, July 22 (IANS) Morocco reported on Wednesday 3,940 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total infections in the country to 566,356.

The total number of recoveries from Covid-19 in Morocco increased by 1,812 to 536,626, the statement said.

The Covid-19 fatality rate in Morocco stands at 1.7 per cent while the recovery rate is 94.8 per cent, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, 11,555,970 people have received so far the first vaccine shots against COVID-19 in the country, and 9,736,641 people have received two doses.

The North African country launched a nationwide vaccination campaign on January 28 after the arrival of the first shipment of China's Sinopharm vaccines.

--IANS

int/rs