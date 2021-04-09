Morocco's confirmed Covid-19 cases exceed 500,000

Rabat, April 9 (IANS) A total of 635 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Morocco, taking the national tally of infections to 500,323, the Moroccan Ministry of Health said.

Six more people died from the disease, taking the death toll in the North African country to 8,873, while 434 people were in intensive care units, the ministry said on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.