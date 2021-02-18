Morocco's Covid-19 tally rises to 479,579

According to a statement by the Ministry of Health, the death toll mounted to 8,517 as 13 Covid-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, the Xinhua news reported.

Rabat, Feb 18 (IANS) Morocco's Covid-19 tally rose to 479,579 on Wednesday as 508 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries from Covid-19 in Morocco increased to 461,466 after 838 new ones were added, while 419 people are in intensive care units, the statement said.

The Covid-19 fatality rate in Morocco stands at 1.8 per cent while the recovery rate is 96.2 per cent.

Meanwhile, 2,081,013 people have been vaccinated so far against Covid-19 in the country.

Morocco received on Tuesday another 500,000 doses of China's Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine.

The North African country launched a nationwide vaccination campaign on January 28 after the arrival of the first shipment of the Chinese coronavirus vaccine.

--IANS

int/rs