Morocco's COVID-19 tally rises to 519,216

Rabat [Morocco], June 1 (ANI/Xinhua): Morocco's COVID-19 tally rose to 519,216 on Monday as 108 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours.



The country's coronavirus death toll hit 9,147 with four new fatalities added during the last 24 hours, while 231 people are in intensive care units, according to a statement by the Ministry of Health.

The total number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Morocco increased by 163 to 507,125, the statement said.

The COVID-19 fatality rate in Morocco stands at 1.8 percent and the recovery rate at 97.7 percent.

Meanwhile, 8,674,931 people have received so far the first vaccine shot against COVID-19 in the country, and 5,468,470 people have received the second dose.

The North African country launched a nationwide vaccination campaign on January 28 after the arrival of the first shipment of China's Sinopharm vaccines. (ANI/Xinhua)

