Morocco's COVID-19 tally rises to 541,405 with 1,566 new cases

Rabat [Morocco], July 10 (ANI/Xinhua): Morocco's COVID-19 tally rose to 541,405 on Saturday as 1,566 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours.

The country's coronavirus death toll rose by nine to 9,360, while 288 people were in intensive care units, said a statement by the Moroccan Ministry of Health.



The total number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Morocco increased to 523,998 after 870 new ones were added, the statement said.

Meanwhile, 10,356,845 people have received so far the first vaccine shots against COVID-19 in the country, with 9,221,525 having received the second doses.

The North African country launched a nationwide vaccination campaign on Jan. 28 after the arrival of the first shipment of China's Sinopharm vaccines.

The vaccination campaign has been extended on Saturday to people aged between 35 and 39.

According to the Ministry of Health, people over 40 who have not yet been vaccinated are urged to go to vaccination centers to receive their doses. (ANI/Xinhua)

