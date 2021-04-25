Morocco's Covid-19 tally up 507 to 509,037

Rabat, April 25 (IANS) Morocco's Covid-19 tally rose to 509,037 on Saturday as 507 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours.

The death toll hit 8,988 with five new fatalities, while 358 people are in intensive care units, according to a statement by the Ministry of Health.

The total number of recoveries from Covid-19 in Morocco increased to 494,872 after 457 new ones were added, the statement said.