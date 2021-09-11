Morocco's king appoints new PM to form govt

Rabat, Sep 11 (IANS) Morocco's King Mohammed VI on Friday has appointed Aziz Akhannouch, President of the National Rally of Independents (RNI), as the new Prime Minister with the task to form a new government, a statement by the Royal Cabinet announced.

This appointment takes place in accordance with the constitutional provisions, and on the basis of the results of the legislative elections on September 8, 2021, the statement added.