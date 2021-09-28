MoS Ajay Mishra Teni says Digvijaya Singh's remark on RSS-run Shishu Mandir shows his 'corrupt mentality'

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): Hitting out at Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh over his remark on the RSS-run Shishu Mandir, Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni on Tuesday said that this shows his "corrupt mentality".



"Digvijay Singh ji's statement shows the kind of environment where he has studied. His statements show his corrupt mentality and political defeat. He keeps on giving statements like this. We can expect that he will not like any good thing," Teni told ANI.

Singh stoked a controversy by saying that in the Saraswati Shishu Mandir run by the RSS, the seeds of hatred against other religions are sown in the hearts and minds of children since childhood.

The Union Minister further said "Saraswati Shishu Mandir are Vidya Bharati's schools and there are more than 50,000 such schools in our country. I have also studied from the same school in which along with education, values are also taught."

"Its education system is inline with global education system as per Indian culture and tradition. It is definitely a great education system," he added.

The National Children's Commission has written a letter to the Director-General of Police (DGP) of Madhya Pradesh Vivek Johri, asking him to register an FIR against Singh. (ANI)





