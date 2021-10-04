MoS Darshana Jardosh felicitates silk artisans in J-K

The silk artisans appreciated the steps taken by the government to train them in this sector so that they earn a livelihood from this training."The way the scenario is changing in Kashmir, the centre is providing them training to artisans for global marketing. The number of machinery for silk is less. In the silk unit, a lot of people are associated with it," said Jardosh."It did not stop even in COVID-19. These products should be sold on an international level. We will work to help the small artisans and to provide them training regarding designing and help them with fabric," she added.Talking to ANI, Insha Farooq an artisan said, "This is a World Bank-funded project, wherein four of our projects are underway like papier-mache and willow wicker.""We have displayed the products by the artisans like papier-mache stationery items like pen holders, wall plates, gift items, etc. Domestically, there is a lot of demand. In the international market also, we are trying to cater to the demand," Farooq said."We require working capital for our company Zadibal craft so that we could complete big orders," she stated. (ANI)