MoS Darshana Vikram Jardosh inaugurates Weave Knitt exhibition in Surat

Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 12 (ANI): Gujarat Minister of State for Textiles, Darshana Vikram Jardosh inaugurated the Weave Knitt exhibition event in Surat, organised by Southern Gujarat Chamber Of Commerce And Industry (SGCCI).



Taking to Twitter, the minister said, "Inaugurated India's first-ever 'Weave Knitt Expo 2021' in Surat organised by SGCCI, in the presence of H.E. Mr. Augus P Saptono - Consul General, Consulate of the Republic of Indonesia, Mumbai, Secretary & Commissioner of @TexMinIndia."

"I also want to express my gratitude to all the members of The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry for inviting me as Chief Guest. Under the PLI Scheme, initiatives like this will give a big boost to weavers & knitters around Surat, the hub of MMF Textile," read another tweet by her.

Agus P. Saptono, Consul General of Indonesia and Roop Rashi, Textile Commissioner among others were Guests of Honour for the event.

Taking steps forward towards the vision of an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', the Cabinet on September 8, 2021, approved the Production Linked Incentives (PLI) scheme for Textiles for MMF (man-made-fibre) Apparel, MMF Fabrics and 10 segments/ products of Technical Textiles with a budgetary outlay of Rs 10,683 crore.

PLI for Textiles and other measures of Government in the sector will herald a new age in textiles manufacturing. (ANI).

